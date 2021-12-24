Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.94 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.