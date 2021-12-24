Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.62 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 917,943 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.20. The company has a market capitalization of £65.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,981,754.66).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

