Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($110.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN opened at €95.50 ($107.30) on Friday. Krones has a 12 month low of €62.90 ($70.67) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($111.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -283.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.