Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.54

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and traded as high as $112.32. Kubota shares last traded at $112.32, with a volume of 15,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

