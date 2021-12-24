Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.54

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and traded as high as $112.32. Kubota shares last traded at $112.32, with a volume of 15,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

