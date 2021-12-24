Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.06 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

