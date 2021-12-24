L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $128,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.