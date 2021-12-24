LABS Group (LABS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $256,790.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $256,790.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.14 or 0.07970530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,117.29 or 1.00028874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00072137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

