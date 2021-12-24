Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $320,928.92

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $320,928.92 and $42,152.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

