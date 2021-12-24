Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,435.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

