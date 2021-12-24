Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.83.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

