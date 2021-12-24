Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $770.80

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 770.80 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 769 ($10.16). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 778 ($10.28), with a volume of 124,822 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £956.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 771.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

