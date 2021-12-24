LendingClub Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

LC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $20,212,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

