Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $23.18. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 30,382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.8222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

