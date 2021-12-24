Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Holdings Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 369.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.