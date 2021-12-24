LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

QUS opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $130.28.

