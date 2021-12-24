LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

