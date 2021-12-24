LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 6,704 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

