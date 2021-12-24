LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

