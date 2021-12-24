LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

