LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after acquiring an additional 292,354 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.