LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.