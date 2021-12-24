LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.58 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

