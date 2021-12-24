LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

