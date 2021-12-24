LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

