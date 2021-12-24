LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

