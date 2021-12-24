LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

