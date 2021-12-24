LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after acquiring an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

