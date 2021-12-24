LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

REZ opened at $95.05 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $95.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24.

