LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $152,551.61 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $152,551.61 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005577 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.