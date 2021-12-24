LHT Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $152,513.10 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005612 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

