Lightning Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $375,444.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

