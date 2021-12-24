Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.31

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.31 and traded as high as C$74.75. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 90,901 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$72.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

