Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.88

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €264.88 ($297.62) and traded as high as €295.50 ($332.02). Linde shares last traded at €295.50 ($332.02), with a volume of 385,002 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €289.41 ($325.17).

The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is €284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €264.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

