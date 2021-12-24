Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.70. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.