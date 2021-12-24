Linear (LINA) Price Up 8% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $129.44 million and $14.19 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,229,877,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.