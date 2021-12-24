Link Machine Learning (LML) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,697.00

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.64 million and $9,697.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

