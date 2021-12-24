LINK Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, LINK has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $4.19 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $205.71 or 0.00401898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

