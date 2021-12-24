Linker Coin (LNC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1,476.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

