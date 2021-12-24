LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $16,162.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000968 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

