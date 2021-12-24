Liquity (LQTY) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $87.05 million and $964,272.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00012195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,992,248 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

