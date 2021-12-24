Liquity USD Market Capitalization Tops $717.48 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $717.48 million and approximately $43.47 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

