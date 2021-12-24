Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 11,205 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of OrthoPediatrics worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.