Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 11,785 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 226.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $264.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.