Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,005 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $319.73 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $132.05 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.63 and a 200-day moving average of $275.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

