Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 16,690 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

