Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 5,410 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.52% of Bancorp worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

