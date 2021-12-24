Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.36% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,136,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

VCRA stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -272.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

