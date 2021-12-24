Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

