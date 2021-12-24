Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 243,570 Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. Paycor HCM comprises 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PYCR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

