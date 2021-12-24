Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gentherm worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $82.43 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

